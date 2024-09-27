The Election Commission also expressed "dissatisfaction" over inconvenience to voters at polling stations in Mumbai city during Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Election Commission on Friday said that it will act strictly on any complaints of voter inconvenience on polls day, sources told the PTI.

The officials were told to ensure proper queue management at polling stations, the sources further said.

The Election Commission also expressed "dissatisfaction" over inconvenience to voters at polling stations in Mumbai city during Lok Sabha polls, and top officials were told to ensure better facilities in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, sources said, according to the PTI.

At a review meeting with the state chief secretary and director general of police in Mumbai, officials were told to ensure all assured facilities at polling stations, including benches, fans, drinking water and shed, as per the PTI.

There have been reports of inconvenience to reporters during parliamentary elections and the Election Commission flagged the issue during its review meeting for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also expressed "displeasure" over low seizures during Lok Sabha elections 2024 and conveyed zero tolerance towards distribution of any kind of inducements or freebies in the forthcoming assembly elections, as per the PTI.

The chief secretary was told to ensure filling up of Assistant Returning Officer posts currently pending, the sources told the PTI.

The Election Commission is on a two-day visit o Maharashtra to review poll preparedness. The polls are due in the state as the term of the current legislative assembly ends on November 26.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday also met representatives of all political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

The BJP suggested voting on a working day, while the Congress objected to having polling stations in housing societies.

The Congress delegation was led by Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai.

Hakim told PTI that his party is opposed to the decision to set up polling stations in housing societies.

He said the Congress also demanded that constables and senior cops posted in a police station for longer durations be shifted.

Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar represented the BJP.

(with PTI inputs)