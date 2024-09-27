The Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday met representatives of all political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Congress has opposed setting up of polling stations in housing societies at Election Commission (EC) meeting while the BJP has suggested that voting shall be held on a workday, reported the PTI.

It was a one-on-one meeting with each party, as per the PTI.

The Congress delegation was led by Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai.

Hakim told PTI that his party is opposed to the decision to set up polling stations in housing societies.

He said the Congress also demanded that constables and senior cops posted in a police station for longer durations be shifted.

Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar represented the BJP.

According to Mihir Kotecha, BJP told the top EC officials that there should not be more than 1,000 voters in each booth, which is now between 1,500 and 1,600 voters. Polling should be held on a working day and long weekends should be avoided, suggested the BJP, he said, the PTI reported on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also urged the EC to avoid delays and long queues at polling booths. Kotecha said his party demanded better facilities for senior citizens and suggested that voters should get to exercise their franchise with minimal delay once they enter a booth.

Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena (UBT) told PTI that his party suggested that the comfort of voters, particularly senior citizens, should be prioritised. He said elections should be held in as few phases as possible.

Representatives of NCP, NCP (SP), AAP and BSP also conveyed their suggestions and demands.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.

Maharashtra poll review: EC warns of action on complaints of voter inconvenience

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Friday expressed "dissatisfaction" over inconvenience to voters at polling stations in Mumbai city during Lok Sabha polls, and top officials were told to ensure better facilities in the forthcoming assembly polls, sources said, according to the PTI.

At a review meeting with the state chief secretary and director general of police here, officials were told to ensure all assured minimum facilities at polling stations, including benches, fans, drinking water and shed.

The Commission said it will act strictly on any complaints of voter inconvenience on poll day. Officials were told to ensure proper queue management at polling stations, the sources said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)