The Election Commission, in a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, expressed concern over the failure of state officials to submit compliance reports regarding officer transfers

EC's review meeting in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/X

The Election Commission on Friday sought an explanation from the Maharashtra chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

In the letter, the Election Commission said that despite a directive issued on July 31 to transfer the officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years, the state administration had not completed the process.

The Election Commission had instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to carry out these transfers and provide a report by August 20, 2024, according to the letter.

It stated that despite the deadline, no reports were submitted. The Commission followed up with multiple reminders on August 22, September 11, and September 25, urging the officials to act urgently.

While the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full report, it said.

The letter further said, the Election Commission has ordered immediate compliance with its original directives and requested a full report. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary and DGP have been asked to explain why they have not submitted the required reports despite several reminders.

Meanwhile, in a message, the Maharashtra chief secretary said, "It will be sent on Monday. Some departments have issued orders yesterday."

CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar & Dr. Sandhu reviews poll preparations with CS, DGP & other administrative secretaries of Maharashtra for forthcoming assembly elections in the state. Earlier in the day, Commission had met national & state parties for their feedback. https://t.co/hKJNShNTqf pic.twitter.com/RXVx5caOHd — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) September 27, 2024

The Election Commission is on a two-day visit o Maharashtra to review poll preparedness. The polls are due in the state as the term of the current legislative assembly ends on November 26.

On Friday, the poll body also held a one-to-one meeting with the representatives of political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

The Election Commission also held a review meeting on Friday with the state chief secretary and director general of police. CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu held the review meetings in Mumbai.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.