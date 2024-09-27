Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > EC seeks explanation from top Maharashtra officials for failing to comply with transfer orders

EC seeks explanation from top Maharashtra officials for failing to comply with transfer orders

Updated on: 27 September,2024 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Election Commission, in a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, expressed concern over the failure of state officials to submit compliance reports regarding officer transfers

EC seeks explanation from top Maharashtra officials for failing to comply with transfer orders

EC's review meeting in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/X

Listen to this article
EC seeks explanation from top Maharashtra officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
x
00:00

The Election Commission on Friday sought an explanation from the Maharashtra chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.


The Election Commission, in a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, expressed concern over the failure of state officials to submit compliance reports regarding officer transfers.


In the letter, the Election Commission said that despite a directive issued on July 31 to transfer the officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years, the state administration had not completed the process.


The Election Commission had instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to carry out these transfers and provide a report by August 20, 2024, according to the letter.

It stated that despite the deadline, no reports were submitted. The Commission followed up with multiple reminders on August 22, September 11, and September 25, urging the officials to act urgently.

While the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full report, it said.

The letter further said, the Election Commission has ordered immediate compliance with its original directives and requested a full report. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary and DGP have been asked to explain why they have not submitted the required reports despite several reminders.

Meanwhile, in a message, the Maharashtra chief secretary said, "It will be sent on Monday. Some departments have issued orders yesterday."

The Election Commission is on a two-day visit o Maharashtra to review poll preparedness. The polls are due in the state as the term of the current legislative assembly ends on November 26.

On Friday, the poll body also held a one-to-one meeting with the representatives of political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

The Election Commission also held a review meeting on Friday with the state chief secretary and director general of police. CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu held the review meetings in Mumbai.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Election Commission mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK