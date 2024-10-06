Senior leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's comments come as talk grows over his possible return to Sharad Pawar's NCP ahead of the state legislature elections.

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar/ Facebook

Listen to this article Senior NCP leader Nimbalkar regrets leaving Sharad Pawar’s side, cites worker safety x 00:00

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, a senior leader of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed regret for abandoning Sharad Pawar but explained that his action was motivated by the desire to defend his people. His comments come as talk grows over his possible return to Sharad Pawar's NCP ahead of the state legislature elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a Phaltan celebration commemorating his 75th birthday, Nimbalkar disclosed that he chose to affiliate with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's group to protect his workers' interests, but those promises were not kept. "I feel sorry for abandoning Sharad Pawar, but I did it to preserve the safety of my employees. However, that has not occurred," stated Nimbalkar, a former chairperson of the state legislative council.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar and several other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP administration, precipitating a rift in Sharad Pawar's NCP.

In response to reports of his prospective return to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Nimbalkar said, "How can I face (Sharad) Pawar saheb, who made me a minister in 2009 though I was not even a legislator? I feel guilty about deserting him. But I did so to ensure the security of my workers. But that doesn't seem to be happening."

Nimbalkar further stated that he informed Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis that he would not campaign for BJP MP Ranjit Nimbalkar in the recent Lok Sabha election.

Looking ahead to the delimitation process, Nimbalkar stated that the priority would be to increase the number of seats in metropolitan regions such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik, which would account for approximately 125 seats. He pointed out that a simple majority in the state assembly requires 144 lawmakers.

"Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and nearby areas will account for about 125 seats. You need 144 for a simple majority," he said.

Nimbalkar is the father-in-law of Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the State Assembly. He added that he would make a decision about his political future after consulting his employees.

Previously Deputy CM Ajit Pawar too had expressed his regret over fielding his wife Sunetra against his cousin Supriya Sule from Baramati during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.