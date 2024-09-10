As part of Shiv Sena's outreach initiative, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the homes of beneficiary families in Kisan Nagar, Jai Bhavani Nagar in Thane and interacted with women to assess how effectively they were benefiting from the Maharashtra government's welfare schemes

Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Kutumb Behet' campaign in Thane x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday launched the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Kutumb Behet' campaign in Thane, as a part of his Shiv Sena party's outreach programme aimed at connecting with beneficiary families across the state, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister visited homes in Kisan Nagar and Jai Bhavani Nagar in Thane and interacted with women to assess the impact of various government welfare schemes on their lives. This initiative, led by the Yuva Sena, aims to reach two crore households across Maharashtra.

During his visit to the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, Eknath Shinde met 15 families and expressed confidence that, with the collective efforts of Shiv Sena’s ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Parliament (MP), representatives, and Yuva Sena activists, the party would meet its goal of reaching one crore homes within a week.

"This is not just another government announcement," Shinde said, emphasising the campaign's hands-on approach. "We are personally going to homes, ensuring people are aware of and benefiting from government schemes." He highlighted the success of similar outreach programmes such as 'Shasan Aplya Dari,' which benefited more than five crore citizens, and predicted that the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Kutumb Behet' campaign would have a similar wide impact.

Around one lakh Shiv Sena leaders, activists, and volunteers are set to participate in the door-to-door campaign over the next two weeks, with an app developed to monitor progress. Yuva Sena working president Purvesh Sarnaik assured that no beneficiaries would be left out, as the party aims to ensure help reaches every household.

As part of the campaign, Eknath Shinde visited the homes of Reshma Bhaskar Pandav, Archana Patil, and Radha Rawat in Kisan Nagar 2, and explained the government welfare schemes available to them. He also visited the homes of Sheetal Kalekar, Sunanda Kalgude, Seema Latnekar, and Swati Ghadge in Jai Bhavani Nagar.

Kalekar expressed gratitude for the financial support provided through the Ladki Bahin Yojana, despite a delayed application. Ghadge shared her surprise and joy at having the Chief Minister personally visit her home to discuss her concerns.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde also dismissed any disputes within the ruling Mahayuti alliance regarding credit for government welfare schemes, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana, as he launched Shiv Sena's campaign to raise awareness about the 10 key schemes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

(With ANI inputs)