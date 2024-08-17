Mhaske further expressed disappointment, stating that they did not expect Thackeray to support the bill but accused him of betraying the principles and vision of Balasaheb Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticises Uddhav Thackeray over opposition to Waqf Bill, accuses him of betraying Balasaheb's vision

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray for his opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, stating that Thackeray "is indebted to Muslims for their overwhelming support," reported news agency ANI.

In a video released by the Shiv Sena on Friday, the Lok Sabha member from Thane said, "To oblige them (Muslims), he has decided to oppose the bill and has additionally termed the Ram Janmabhoomi temple land development a scam," reported ANI.

Mhaske further expressed disappointment, stating that they did not expect Thackeray to support the bill but accused him of betraying the principles and vision of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"We don't expect him to support the bill. But why criticise the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan? Balasaheb Thackeray had always maintained a firm stance against the Waqf Board, advocating for its dissolution and the reclamation of land involved in illegal encroachments. However, Uddhav Thackeray, who claims to be the torchbearer of his legacy, has betrayed these principles by supporting the Waqf Board. This is a blatant insult to Balasaheb's vision," he said, reported ANI.

This criticism came after the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra promised that he would not allow any religious property, whether under the Waqf Board or any temple, to be touched.

"I am announcing that, be it the Waqf Board or any temple or other religious property, I will not let anyone touch those properties at any cost. This is my promise," he said while addressing a rally on Friday, reported ANI.

He further clarified that the issue is not limited to the Waqf Board but also concerns temples.

"This is not just a question of the board. It's a matter of our temples as well. As Sankaracharya has pointed out, 200 kg of gold was stolen from Kedarnath. That should also be investigated," he added, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray targeted Prime minister Narendra Modi over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and asked why it was not passed when the BJP was in absolute majority.

"Why did you bring the Waqf Bill to drive a wedge between us? And if you had to bring it, why did you not do it when you had the majority? My MPs were not there because they were with me. If it was going to be discussed, our MPs would have taken part in it," Thackeray said.

Thackeray's party came under criticism --- both from the Shiv Sena and some Muslim groups, for not putting forward its view on the bill when it came for discussion in Lok Sabha last week. The bill was later sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

"If you are going to steal Waqf Board land and give it to your industrialist friends, just like you are taking away land from our Hindu temples and giving it to your contractor friends, we will not allow any wrongdoing," Thackeray said while demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into land deals in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI)