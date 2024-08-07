The former Maharashtra chief minister said similar protests were witnessed in Israel and Sri Lanka

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Don't test people's patience, says Uddhav Thackeray on Bangladesh situation x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that the developments in Bangladesh have sent the message to the world that the people are supreme and rulers should not test their patience, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing reporters in Delhi on Bangladesh situation, Uddhav Thackeray also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save the Hindus who were the target of atrocities in Bangladesh.

"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," Uddhav Thackeray said on Bangladesh situation.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said similar protests were witnessed in Israel and Sri Lanka.

Uddhav Thackeray is in the national capital to meet leaders of the INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward, particularly in the assembly elections Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Congress' Maharashtra incharge Ramesh Chennithala met with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday who is on a three-day visit to Delhi.

The Congress leader said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would discuss seat-sharing for assembly polls on August 7 in Mumbai.

Thackeray is expected to meet key Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi during his three-day visit.

Thackeray embarked on his first visit to Delhi after the Maha Vika Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) bagged 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Chennithala told reporters the meeting with Thackeray at the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was informal.

As Thackeray heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Chennithala is the Congress incharge for Maharashtra, the discussions were obviously about the state and the upcoming elections, Raut said, adding that Thackeray is scheduled to meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi.

Maharashtra, a key state for BJP and Congress, is going to the polls in October this year. Raut on Monday said Thackeray is on a samvad tour to Delhi.

"Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party will meet him," the Rajya Sabha member had said.

(With inputs from PTI)