Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Congress Chennithala meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls seat sharing discussion

Congress' Chennithala meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls seat-sharing discussion

Updated on: 06 August,2024 08:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ramesh Chennithala described the meeting with Uddhav Thackeray as informal, held at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence.

Congress' Chennithala meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls seat-sharing discussion

Ramesh Chennithala (centre) with Sanjay Raut (left) and Jitendra Awhad (right)/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Congress' Chennithala meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls seat-sharing discussion
x
00:00

During his three-day visit to Delhi, Ramesh Chennithala, Congress' Maharashtra in-charge, met with Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. The two leaders will meet in Mumbai on August 7 to negotiate seat-sharing plans for Maharashtra assembly polls.


Thackeray's visit to Delhi is his first since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), won 31 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Thackeray is likely to meet with major opposition figures during his visit, such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi.



Chennithala described the meeting with Thackeray as informal, held at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence. Raut stated that discussions would naturally revolve around the state and the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls and that Thackeray's visit is part of a larger "samvad tour" to meet with various leaders, including those from the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party.


"Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party will meet him," Raut had said. 

As the state prepares for Maharashtra assembly Polls in October, representatives from the INDIA alliance are expected to meet in the national capital this week.

Sanjay Nirupam, a Shiv Sena politician, attacked Thackeray for his journey to Delhi, claiming that he is placing his ambitions for chief minister over addressing the issues of Maharashtra residents hit by recent rains. Nirupam stated Thackeray's primary goal is to secure a better deal for himself in future Maharashtra Assembly Polls, while Sharad Pawar intends to place his daughter, Supriya Sule, as chief minister.

He noted that, while Thackeray appears to have given power to the Congress party, there are several candidates for chief minister within the state Congress.

"Thackeray went to Delhi to get a better deal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. It appears that he is more focussed on his political interests rather than addressing the sufferings of the people affected by rains," Nirupam claimed.

"Uddhav Thackeray is aiming to become the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). But Sharad Pawar is against this because Pawar wants his daughter Supriya Sule to become chief minister. Thackeray has effectively surrendered before the Congress party, but there are several contenders for the CM post within the state Congress too," said Nirupam. 

He added, "Balasaheb Thackeray never sought support by going to anyone's place. He always invited people to his place."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai mumbai news Maha Vikas Aghadi uddhav thackeray sanjay raut

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK