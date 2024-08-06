Ramesh Chennithala described the meeting with Uddhav Thackeray as informal, held at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence.

Ramesh Chennithala (centre) with Sanjay Raut (left) and Jitendra Awhad (right)/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Congress' Chennithala meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls seat-sharing discussion x 00:00

During his three-day visit to Delhi, Ramesh Chennithala, Congress' Maharashtra in-charge, met with Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. The two leaders will meet in Mumbai on August 7 to negotiate seat-sharing plans for Maharashtra assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thackeray's visit to Delhi is his first since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), won 31 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Thackeray is likely to meet with major opposition figures during his visit, such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi.

Chennithala described the meeting with Thackeray as informal, held at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence. Raut stated that discussions would naturally revolve around the state and the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls and that Thackeray's visit is part of a larger "samvad tour" to meet with various leaders, including those from the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party.

VIDEO | “We met (Shiv Sena (UBT) chief) Uddhav Thackeray who has come to Delhi and then (NCP (SP) supremo) Sharad Pawar ji. Maharashtra Assembly elections are coming and MVA has to win. We unofficially had a discussion today,” says Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala… pic.twitter.com/gVUj5tAIBX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2024

"Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party will meet him," Raut had said.

As the state prepares for Maharashtra assembly Polls in October, representatives from the INDIA alliance are expected to meet in the national capital this week.

Sanjay Nirupam, a Shiv Sena politician, attacked Thackeray for his journey to Delhi, claiming that he is placing his ambitions for chief minister over addressing the issues of Maharashtra residents hit by recent rains. Nirupam stated Thackeray's primary goal is to secure a better deal for himself in future Maharashtra Assembly Polls, while Sharad Pawar intends to place his daughter, Supriya Sule, as chief minister.

He noted that, while Thackeray appears to have given power to the Congress party, there are several candidates for chief minister within the state Congress.

"Thackeray went to Delhi to get a better deal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. It appears that he is more focussed on his political interests rather than addressing the sufferings of the people affected by rains," Nirupam claimed.

"Uddhav Thackeray is aiming to become the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). But Sharad Pawar is against this because Pawar wants his daughter Supriya Sule to become chief minister. Thackeray has effectively surrendered before the Congress party, but there are several contenders for the CM post within the state Congress too," said Nirupam.

He added, "Balasaheb Thackeray never sought support by going to anyone's place. He always invited people to his place."