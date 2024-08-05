It will be Uddhav Thackeray's first tour to the national capital after the recent Lok Sabha elections

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to meet INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be on a three-day visit to New Delhi from Tuesday and will meet leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, this will be Uddhav Thackeray's first tour to the national capital after the recent Lok Sabha elections 2024, Sanjay Raut told reporters in Delhi.

"It is samvad tour. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party will meet him. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala will have discussions with Thackeray. Uddhavji will also meet the Marathi and national mediapersons in the capital during his visit," the Rajya Sabha member said, as per the PTI.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 9 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP (SP), both constituents of the INDIA alliance, won 14 and 8 seats each.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October this year.

Ramesh Chennithala holds discussions with state Congress leaders

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala met state party leaders in Mumbai on Sunday and discussed strategy and issues to be highlighted in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Ramesh Chennithala held deliberations with the state Congress leaders ahead of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) meet scheduled on August 7, Varsha Gaikwad told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, alliance partners of the Congress, are expected to attend the MVA meeting on Wednesday.

Varsha Gaikwad, the Congress MP from Mumbai North Central seat, said she has held discussions with Thackeray on the opposition alliance's approach in Mumbai regarding seat-sharing.

"Talks are on. We will contest the assembly polls in alliance," she said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Apart from Gaikwad, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, state unit head Nana Patole and senior leaders Nitin Raut, Satej Patil and Naseem Khan attended the deliberations with Chennithala.

(with PTI inputs)