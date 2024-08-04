Breaking News
Need policy for coaching centres: Congress

Updated on: 04 August,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

There is a market of R30,653 crore for coaching institutes annually, data suggests

Jairam Ramesh

India needs a comprehensive policy solution to mushrooming coaching institutes, the Congress said on Saturday and called for a revision of syllabi, more resources for all exam-takers and investments in the quality of education.


Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said data shows that GST collections from coaching institutes have risen rapidly between 2019 and 2024, from Rs 2,241 crore to Rs 5,517 crore. This represents an astonishing 146-per cent rise, some part of which may be attributable to better enforcement, but it also likely comes from the growing market size, he said.



“Worryingly, the GST collections of Rs 5,517 crore in FY24, collected at a rate of 18 per cent, suggests a market of Rs 30,653 crore for coaching institutes annually. This is an extremely worrying figure, since it corresponds to about two-thirds of the Union Budget’s allocation for higher education in FY24,” Ramesh said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

