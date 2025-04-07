US revoking all visas held by South Sudanese nationals

Billionaire Elon Musk told Italy League leader Matteo Salvini on Saturday that he hoped in the future US and Europe could create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff zone”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the US is revoking all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders, accusing the African nation's government of “taking advantage of the US”.

“Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the US, seeks to remove them,” Rubio said in a statement, adding that “South Sudan's transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle”. The US would also prevent entry of South Sudanese nationals.

‘Hope for zero tariffs with EU someday’

Billionaire Elon Musk told Italy League leader Matteo Salvini on Saturday that he hoped in the future US and Europe could create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff zone”. Musk spoke with Salvini in a video conference during the League's congress in Florence.

Starmer vows to ‘shelter’ Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday vowed to “shelter” the UK’s businesses from the storm unleashed by the flurry of global trade tariffs, even as he reiterated plans to pursue a trade deal with the US. Starmer said nobody wins from a trade war and called for calm as UK fights for the best trade deal.

