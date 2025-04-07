Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > US revoking all visas held by South Sudanese nationals

US revoking all visas held by South Sudanese nationals

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Billionaire Elon Musk told Italy League leader Matteo Salvini on Saturday that he hoped in the future US and Europe could create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff zone”

US revoking all visas held by South Sudanese nationals

Protesters march in against the Trump administration in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
US revoking all visas held by South Sudanese nationals
x
00:00

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the US is revoking all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders, accusing the African nation's government of “taking advantage of the US”.


“Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the US, seeks to remove them,” Rubio said in a statement, adding that “South Sudan's transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle”. The US would also prevent entry of South Sudanese nationals.


‘Hope for zero tariffs with EU someday’


Billionaire Elon Musk told Italy League leader Matteo Salvini on Saturday that he hoped in the future US and Europe could create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff zone”. Musk spoke with Salvini in a video conference during the League's congress in Florence.

Starmer vows to ‘shelter’ Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday vowed to “shelter” the UK’s businesses from the storm unleashed by the flurry of global trade tariffs, even as he reiterated plans to pursue a trade deal with the US. Starmer said nobody wins from a trade war and called for calm as UK fights for the best trade deal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sudan united states of america washington world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK