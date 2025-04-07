White Angels dominate Barca Legends to win friendly match 2-0 in well-contested clash at Navi Mumbai

Real Madrid Legends celebrate scoring against Barcelona Legends yesterday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Madrid are Real Masters on our turf! x 00:00

Spain’s ageing stars Fernando Morientes and David Barral turned back the clock, scoring a goal each as the Real Madrid Legends beat the Barcelona Legends 2-0 in the Legends Faceoff at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35,000-capacity venue may not have been a full house and the match itself was not a typical El Clasico contest of speed and aggression, but every football aficionado, who watched 80 minutes of this legendary football match, would have returned home with the realisation that old truly is gold.

With either sides’ defence being marshalled by two of the biggest names in that department – Pepe for Real Madrid and Carles Puyol for Barcelona – it was always going to be a low-scoring encounter. Each time Barcelona began their attack from the midfield – brilliantly marshalled by Brazilian Rivaldo and Spanish super star Xavi – it somehow culminated in a Pepe clearance inside the Real box. Similarly, when Real initiated most of their moves from the right, thanks to the inimitable Luis Figo, more often than not, Puyol would stretch himself to get the final touch on the ball in the Barca danger area.

Also Read: Terrific Trevor, super Sandesh delight crowds on final day

Fernando Morientes exults after scoring v Barcelona yesterday

Turning back the clock

The players from both sides may have been in their 40s or even early 50s in some cases, but their minds were as sharp as they were in their heyday. Figo’s breathtaking runs, Xavi’s defence-splitting passes, Rivaldo’s deft back-heel, it was all on view, interspersed by collective “oohs” and “aahs” from the highly excited crowd. With every inch-perfect pass and cleverly crafted move the legends proved just why football is called the Beautiful Game.

Team India winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, 27, was in the crowd, watching some of his heroes in awe. “I’m a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, so I’m a bit tilted towards Real Madrid, but even the Barcelona players are amazing. Such a match is not as much about the goals as it is about the sheer movement and skill of these superstars. There is so much to learn. For example, how they turn with the ball, or how they simply position themselves in anticipation of a pass. It’s just brilliant,” Chhangte told mid-day.

Figo’s moment of magic

Mid-way through the first half, in the 14th minute to be precise, Figo illustrated what Chhangte suggested. With the outside of his left foot he chipped a beautiful ball, leaving the Barca defenders stranded, into the path of striker Morientes at the edge of the box, who fired first-time shot beating custodian Vitor Baia all ends up.

Real doubled their lead in the second half when David Barral skilfully rounded off the Barcelona defence to finish into an empty net.

Sure, some of the players were strolling on the pitch for the better part of the second half, but that’s only because their bodies were tired, having entertained the world for decades on the football field. And they are still continuing to do so.