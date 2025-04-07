Terrific Trevor, super Sandesh delight crowds on final day

A neck-and-neck fight between the two top Mahalaxmi jockeys--A Sandesh & P Trevor--was highlight of the final day of the season

Jockey A Sandesh. Pic/Ashish Raje

The dust has settled—quite literally—at the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse as the Mumbai racing season galloped to a grand finish on Sunday, thanks to Zavaray Poonawalla who picked up the tab for the feature events of the weekend, the Gr 2, CN Wadia Gold Cup (winner: Dyf) on Sunday, and the ZSP Sprinters' Challenge (winner: Time And Tide) on Saturday, incidentally, both trained by Adhirajsingh.

The sun set well before the final races of the season were run under the lights, but the spotlight of public attention shone brighter than ever on the champions who etched their names in the annals of this pulsating turf saga.

And the real fireworks came from the saddle warriors: Trevor Patel and A Sandesh, the top jockey duo who turned the final day almost into a Wild West shootout.

Both started the day with 28 wins against their names. Sandesh, desparate to win back the championship title after spending a season in the wilderness due to a suspension, struck first, giving a desparate ride to Hot favourite Dedication, just about managing to nose out Superstar (Vivek up).

Trevor hit back immediately, winning two back-to-back photo finish verdicts in next two races with Siege Courageous and Dyf, picking up both the plum events of the Sunday card in the process, gaining a clear one-point lead as the lights were turned on for the final three races.

With both riders failing to score in the next two races, the final race of the season assumed extraordinary importance. It was a bit of a tragedy for Trevor who couldn't defend his lead in the last race as he had no mount, whereas Sandesh was astride the hot favourite The Millennium Force, and if he won, both would tie up at 30 points each, but Sandesh would win the championship title on the strength of second finishers (25 vs Trevor's 12). And that's precisely what happened when Sandesh powered the PS Chouhan-trained favourite to a spectacular victory in the final race, prompting race caller Deepak Rajpal to declare him as champion rider even before he passed the winning post.

Pesi Shroff, who enjoys almost a monopoly when it comes to the champion trainer title, bagged his 18th Mumbai championship. Rookie Aditya Waydande (7 wins) was adjudged champion apprentice rider, and also champion apprentice with allowances.

KN Dhunjibhoy, through his Five Star Shipping Company, won the champion owner trophy, winning over Rs one crore in stakes. The Usha stud was declared as champion breeder with 77 points.