India’s campaign ends on a high with six medals

The Indian boxing contingent ended their campaign at the World Boxing Cup with an impressive haul of six medals, including a gold won by Hitesh, at Foz Do Iguacu in Brazil.

It’s India’s first-ever outing in an elite-level international meet organised by World Boxing. Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn’t take to the ring in the 70kg final on Saturday.

Abhinash Jamwal bagged a silver medal. Four Indians — Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg) — bagged bronze medals.

