Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias campaign ends on a high with six medals

India’s campaign ends on a high with six medals

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

It’s India’s first-ever outing in an elite-level international meet organised by World Boxing. Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup

India’s campaign ends on a high with six medals

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
India’s campaign ends on a high with six medals
x
00:00

The Indian boxing contingent ended their campaign at the World Boxing Cup with an impressive haul of six medals, including a gold won by Hitesh, at Foz Do Iguacu in Brazil.


Also Read: ‘There’s a trust factor of relying on each other’


It’s India’s first-ever outing in an elite-level international meet organised by World Boxing. Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn’t take to the ring in the 70kg final on Saturday.


Abhinash Jamwal bagged a silver medal. Four Indians — Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg) — bagged bronze medals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boxing sports sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK