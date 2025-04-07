‘There’s a trust factor of relying on each other’

“I think it’s a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP; (right) MI’s Rohit Sharma trains at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli spoke about his bond with his long-time teammate and India skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that there’s always been a trust factor between them as they have relied on each other to do the job of winning matches for the team.

“I think it’s a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game. Initially, you’re learning from each other; you’re kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time, and you share all kinds of queries and questions.

“So there’s a lot of back and forth that happens and also the fact that we worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team. So, there were always ideas discussed and more or less we would end up being on the same page in terms of what the gut feel of that particular situation or that particular game demands,” said Kohli in a video posted on RCB’s X account on Sunday.

“There’s a trust factor that builds in terms of you can rely on each other to do the job for the team. We have enjoyed our time playing together for so long for India. We were able to make our careers that long because when we were young, it was not certain that we were going to end up playing for 15 years for India,” Kohli added.

