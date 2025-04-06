IPL 2025: Not Bumrah, not Rohit, Jayawardene feels this player can win the match vs RCB

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will see the clash of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Jayawardene also said that it is important to change batting line-ups to certain bowling types

Mahela Jayawardene (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene has backed Tilak Varma by saying that he will win the clash for them against the Rajat Patidar-led side.

"He was trying, and he wasn't able to get going. So I just felt that it was my decision and to throw someone else to get those two hits and Mitch (Santner had done that in the last few games, he was in decent form. We needed two hits to get to 15 or 20 runs in that last over. So it had nothing to do with Tilak, and I am sure he will walk in here tomorrow and win the match for us. That is who Tilak is for us, and there is a lot of value for him," Mahela Jayawardene told ESPNCricinfo.

In the IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants, Varma smashed 25 runs off 23 deliveries, which included 2 fours while chasing a target of 204 runs. Following the knock, the 22-year-old faced criticism.

During the match, Tilak Varma was made to retire out, and Mitchell Santer was sent in to shoulder Hardik Pandya. The Paltan lost the match by 12 runs.

So far, in three innings of the IPL 2025, the left-hander has garnered 95 runs with an average of 31.66. His best score so far has been 39 runs.

Jayawardene also said that it is important to change batting line-ups to certain bowling types.

"So I do not see how different that is. As a batsman, I have had times where you go to bat and struggle to get through, and they bowl well to you; it is a combination of that. And he batted very well for us in the last three games, in tough situations like we have lost wickets early, and he built those partnerships and got us to situations that we need to," he said.

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will see the clash of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

While RCB is placed in the second spot with two wins and a loss and has won both their away games so far against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI is at the eighth spot in the table with just one win and three losses.

(With ANI Inputs)