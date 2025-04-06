SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

So far in IPL 2025, SRH has registered the only win out of the four matches. After the win in the first match, they have suffered three consecutive defeats. In the game against Gujarat, the Sunrisers will look to pull the sheets in their favour

Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Siraj, Shahrukh Khan (Pic: X/@gujarat_titans)

After showcasing their immense potential in the batting lineup, Sunrisers Hyderabad are all geared up to clash in the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

So far in IPL 2025, SRH has registered the only win out of the four matches. After the win in the first match, they have suffered three consecutive defeats. In the game against Gujarat, the Sunrisers will look to pull the sheets in their favour.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans under Shubman Gill's captaincy have won two out of the three games played. The side will enter the clash with a positive mindset and will rely on their most reliable batsman, Sai Sudharsan. GT's star pacer Kagiso Rabada might miss out on the clash as he left for home following some personal matters.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of now, the weather in Hyderabad reads to be at 33 degrees Celsius. With the match held at home, Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad might opt to bat first if the toss goes their way. GT would like to stay consistent on their ongoing momentum in the IPL 2025.