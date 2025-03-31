GT skipper Gill: No issues with our middle-order

This was the first win of the season for the 2022 champions GT, after their loss to Punjab Kings in a high-scoring game

GT captain Shubman Gill during his 38 against MI in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill asserted there were no issues with his team’s middle order after his side defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a match where the top order did the bulk of the scoring for the home side here.

GT’s top-three batters — openers Sai Sudharsan (68) and Gill (38) and one-down batter Jos Buttler (39) — gave the home side a flourishing start but the middle order, comprising Shahrukh Khan (9), Sherfane Rutherford (18), Rahul Tewatia (0) and Rashid Khan (6), went cheaply.

However, Gill said it was not a concern. “I don’t think so [middle-order is a concern]. Even in the previous match [v Punjab Kings], I think, yes it was a high-scoring game and we were chasing around 250 runs (243), but Rutherford scored around 48 runs (46 in the middle order). It’s not a bad start. So, I don’t think we are at all concerned about the middle order,” said Gill.

This was the first win of the season for the 2022 champions GT, after their loss to Punjab Kings in a high-scoring game.

The skipper added that several things went right for his side on Saturday, including a flourishing start in the power play. “So many things... the way we started off in the power play. On this kind of a wicket, scoring close to 200 runs is a great confidence for us going into the second innings. I think the way we bowled in the power play, the way we bowled in the middle, everything went our way in this match,” said Gill.

