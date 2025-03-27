‘Selfless Shreyas’

PBKS batter Shashank Singh, who smashed unbeaten 44 in 11-run win over GT, reveals skipper Iyer (97 not out) told him to not to think about his century and continue with boundary-hitting

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer en route his 97 not out against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh’s boundary-hitting spree in the final over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans left his captain Shreyas Iyer stranded on unbeaten 97 but the latter was not worried about his personal landmark.

Iyer missed maiden ton

Iyer missed his maiden IPL ton by a mere three runs but his 42-ball knock, which featured nine sixes and five fours, powered PBKS to a massive 243 for 5 and helped them win their season opener by 11 runs.

Shashank, who hit five of his six fours in the final over off Mohammed Siraj and took a double to collect 23 runs against the India pacer, said PBKS captain Iyer didn’t ask him to rotate the strike.

“I didn’t see the scoreboard, to be very honest. But after the first ball I hit [for a four], I saw the scoreboard and Shreyas was on 97,” Shashank, who scored a 16-ball 44 not out, told the media after the match on Tuesday.

“I didn’t say anything, he came and told me ‘Shashank don’t worry about my hundred’, because obviously I was going to say to him that should I give you a single or something.

“It takes a lot of heart and courage to say because obviously hundreds don’t come easily in T20s, especially in IPL,” he added.

Shashank said Iyer’s message was to keep attacking the bowler. “Shreyas told me ‘Shashank go and just [try and] hit every ball for a boundary for a four or a six.’ That gave me even more confidence, obviously, it’s a team game at the end of the day, we all know,” he said.

Skipper’s advice

“But then, at those situations it’s difficult to be that selfless. But Shreyas was one. I know him since past 10-15 years. He is the same and he told me just to be calm, to play cricketing shots what I usually play, to maintain my balance and I think we had a good finish,” added Shashank.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore, who returned with figures of 4-0-30-3, said his side thought they were ahead in the game.

Chasing 244, GT remained in the hunt but were eventually overpowered by the mammoth target, finishing at 232 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

GT’s hits and misses

“We were also surprised, to be honest. We thought we were on course. We thought we were ahead of the game, we thought so. But in that situation, I think no matter what planning you do, if you are able to be fully zoned in in the present moment, that is the difference and these games happen,” said Sai

Kishore, who rued the fact that the Gujarat Titans failed to hit more boundaries during the course of their innings.

