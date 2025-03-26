Shreyas Iyer, who is leading the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, fell short of his century by just three runs in his 42-ball knock. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 9 sixes. Riding on his knock, Punjab posted a total of 243 runs for the loss of five wickets

Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer (Pic: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings batsman Shashank Singh's last over show in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans left his skipper Shreyas Iyer unbeaten on 97 runs.

Shreyas Iyer, who is leading Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, fell short of his century by just three runs in his 42-ball knock. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 9 sixes. Riding on his knock, Punjab posted a total of 243 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Shashank, who smashed five fours in the final over, being bowled by Mohammed Siraj, said that Iyer didn't ask him to rotate the strike.

"I didn't see the scoreboard, to be very honest. But after the first ball I hit (for a four), I saw the scoreboard and Shreyas was on 97", Shashank, who scored a 16-ball 44 not out, told the media after the match on Tuesday.

"I didn't say anything, he only came and told me 'Shashank don't worry about my hundred', because obviously I was going to say to him that should I give you a single or something."

Where the spectators were waiting for Shreyas Iyer to raise his willow to celebrate his maiden IPL century, the batsman was thinking to maximise team's total in the game against Gujarat.

Shashank revealed what Shreyas Iyer told him during the match.

"Shreyas told me 'Shashank go and just (try and) hit every ball for a boundary for a four or a six'. That gave me even more confidence, obviously, it's a team game at the end of the day we all know", he said.

Shashank was all praise for his skipper for showcasing a selfless approach.

"It takes a lot of heart and courage to say because obviously hundreds don't come easily in T20s especially in IPL", he added.

"But then at those situations it's difficult to be that selfless. But Shreyas was one. I know him since past 10-15 years. He is the same and he told me just to be calm, to play cricketing shots what I usually play, to maintain my balance and I think we had a good finish", added Shashank.

Punjab Kings will now lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 1.

(With PTI Inputs)