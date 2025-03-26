In the concluded IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill garnered 33 runs off 14 deliveries. His knock came to an end with 2 fours and 3 sixes. Despite the heroic knocks from Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, Gujarat fell short by just 11 runs from chasing the target against Punjab

Shubman Gill (Pic: X/@gujarat_titans)

Former Team India cricketer Akash Chopra has analysed Shubman Gill's innings during the IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings.

In the concluded IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill garnered 33 runs off 14 deliveries. His knock came to an end with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

Speaking to Jio Hotstar, Chopra said that people expect Gill to perform on nine out of 10 occasions in Ahmedabad.

"With Shubman, you almost expect him to perform well nine out of ten times, especially in Ahmedabad. There was one over where he completely took down Azmatullah Omarzai and then Marco Jansen." Jio Star expert Aakash Chopra said while speaking on Match Center Live on Jio Hostar.

Akash Chopra feels that Shubman Gill's wicket was a result of his aggressive approach while chasing the target. Despite Gill departing on 33 runs, the former Indian cricketer stated that he was promising and feels that he could be a strong contender for the Orange Cap in the IPL 2025.

Despite the heroic knocks from Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, Gujarat fell short by just 11 runs from chasing the target against Punjab.

"As for his dismissal of Glenn Maxwell, you can't be too critical. When chasing 240+, there's only one way to play, you keep going, and you don't stop. High-risk cricket comes with the consequence that, sometimes, you'll get out. But while he was at the crease, he looked very good. This is a promising sign for the Gujarat Titans. Last season was a middling one for him, but this year, I expect him to be a strong contender for the Orange Cap." he added.

Gujarat Titans will now face Mumbai Indians in their next IPL 2025 clash on March 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)