Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Shashank Singh has beautiful hands and doesnt move excessively Williamson

IPL 2025 | "Shashank Singh has beautiful hands and doesn’t move excessively": Williamson

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Williamson lauded Shashank’s ability to remain composed at the crease while displaying a wide range of attacking strokes

IPL 2025 |

PBKS batter Shashank Singh slams one during his unbeaten 16-ball 44 against GT in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
IPL 2025 | "Shashank Singh has beautiful hands and doesn’t move excessively": Williamson
x
00:00

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson was all praise for Punjab Kings’ middle-order batter Shashank Singh, whose blistering unbeaten 44 off just 16 deliveries played a crucial role in his team’s 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL match on Tuesday.


Williamson lauded Shashank’s ability to remain composed at the crease while displaying a wide range of attacking strokes. “Shashank is coming off an outstanding breakout season last year. He’s incredibly still at the crease, has beautiful hands, and doesn’t move excessively, yet he possesses so many scoring options. He has the time to adjust to short-pitched deliveries — whether ramping it over the keeper or pulling off a length — but he can also hold his position and play powerful straight drives,” Williamson said on JioHotstar.


Also Read: Par score doesn’t exist anymore: Arshdeep on high totals in IPL


Kane WilliamsonKane Williamson

“The way he comes in during the death overs, with little time to settle, and takes on bowlers with confidence is exceptional. Whether it’s Rashid Khan missing his length slightly and Shashank slapping it back over the square — that’s an incredibly difficult shot against someone of Rashid’s calibre. It just speaks to the quality of the player,” Williamson added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 kane williamson Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK