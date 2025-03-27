Williamson lauded Shashank’s ability to remain composed at the crease while displaying a wide range of attacking strokes

PBKS batter Shashank Singh slams one during his unbeaten 16-ball 44 against GT in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "Shashank Singh has beautiful hands and doesn’t move excessively": Williamson x 00:00

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson was all praise for Punjab Kings’ middle-order batter Shashank Singh, whose blistering unbeaten 44 off just 16 deliveries played a crucial role in his team’s 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL match on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamson lauded Shashank’s ability to remain composed at the crease while displaying a wide range of attacking strokes. “Shashank is coming off an outstanding breakout season last year. He’s incredibly still at the crease, has beautiful hands, and doesn’t move excessively, yet he possesses so many scoring options. He has the time to adjust to short-pitched deliveries — whether ramping it over the keeper or pulling off a length — but he can also hold his position and play powerful straight drives,” Williamson said on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Par score doesn’t exist anymore: Arshdeep on high totals in IPL

Kane Williamson

“The way he comes in during the death overs, with little time to settle, and takes on bowlers with confidence is exceptional. Whether it’s Rashid Khan missing his length slightly and Shashank slapping it back over the square — that’s an incredibly difficult shot against someone of Rashid’s calibre. It just speaks to the quality of the player,” Williamson added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever