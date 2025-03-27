“The thought was simple and very clear — make them hit to the off-side, it is not easy to hit there. If they hit a good shot, clap, say well played, and go again

Arshdeep Singh

Listen to this article Par score doesn’t exist anymore: Arshdeep on high totals in IPL x 00:00

India’s highest wicket-taker in T20I, Arshdeep Singh, commented on the high-scoring trends after his side, Punjab Kings’ 11-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "...was the one who changed the game": Ricky Ponting

Arshdeep, who was the highest wicket-taker for his side with the two important wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford, believes there are no par scores anymore in the format. He also praised Impact Substitute Vijaykumar Vyshak for consistently finding the wide yorker in pressure situations and allowing his side to control the game. “The thought was simple and very clear — make them hit to the off-side, it is not easy to hit there. If they hit a good shot, clap, say well played, and go again.

“Credit goes to all the batters who went in and smashed from ball number one. That’s how it goes in this format nowadays. There is no par score, 240, 250, 260 — score as much as possible and then try and defend it,” said Arshdeep in the post-game presentation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever