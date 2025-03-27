Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Par score doesnt exist anymore Arshdeep on high totals in IPL

Par score doesn’t exist anymore: Arshdeep on high totals in IPL

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
IANS |

Top

“The thought was simple and very clear — make them hit to the off-side, it is not easy to hit there. If they hit a good shot, clap, say well played, and go again

Par score doesn’t exist anymore: Arshdeep on high totals in IPL

Arshdeep Singh

Listen to this article
Par score doesn’t exist anymore: Arshdeep on high totals in IPL
x
00:00

India’s highest wicket-taker in T20I, Arshdeep Singh, commented on the high-scoring trends after his side, Punjab Kings’ 11-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 


Also Read: IPL 2025 | "...was the one who changed the game": Ricky Ponting


Arshdeep, who was the highest wicket-taker for his side with the two important wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford, believes there are no par scores anymore in the format. He also praised Impact Substitute Vijaykumar Vyshak for consistently finding the wide yorker in pressure situations and allowing his side to control the game. “The thought was simple and very clear — make them hit to the off-side, it is not easy to hit there. If they hit a good shot, clap, say well played, and go again.


“Credit goes to all the batters who went in and smashed from ball number one. That’s how it goes in this format nowadays. There is no par score, 240, 250, 260 — score as much as possible and then try and defend it,” said Arshdeep in the post-game presentation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK