Although Janhvi Kapoor may not publicly accept her relationship with Shaikhar Pahariya, she isn't denying too, nor are the lovebirds hiding away from being seen in public. The rumoured couple is currently seemingly enjoying a nice vacation in London. And third-wheeling the alleged couple is Janhvi's little sister, Khushi Kapoor. A video taken by a fan has gone viral on social media, which captures a candid and lovey-dovey moment between the two as they stroll hand-in-hand.

A fan seemingly secretly recorded a video of the two in London and shared it on social media. In the video, Janhvi can be seen wearing a comfy black tube top paired with jogger pants. She looked casual with loose hair and almost no makeup. Shikhar, on the other hand, wore a casual tee with white pants, looking effortlessly stylish.

The moment was captured by a passerby, wherein they are seen walking close, hands intertwined, taking a fun stroll on the streets of London. They are seen having a fun conversation and smiling, while Khushi Kapoor accompanied them in a white top with pants.

She recently also shared a post from her day out in London with Khushi and Shikhar. It included her pictures with her sister and one video with Shikhar, wherein the three are seen wearing the same clothes as in the viral video.

Notably, Janhvi and Shikhar have never officially confirmed their relationship. However, they have often dropped subtle hints about their relationship. Last year a picture of them from the Ambani wedding had gone viral. On another occasion, the Ulajh star was once seen wearing a necklace with Shikhar's name, and he frequently shares her pictures on his social media.

In one of her appearances on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi almost spilt the beans on her relationship with Shikhar. When asked about the three numbers on her favourite dial list, she almost blurted Shikhar's name before realising and blushing.

Recently, Shikhar also accompanied Janhvi to the Cannes Film Festival, held last month. Janhvi walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time for the premiere of her upcoming film Homebound. The cast and crew, including Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar and Vishal Jethwa, also walked the carpet.

Janhvi will be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari, set for a 2026 release.