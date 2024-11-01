They arrived side by side, catching everyone's attention. Janhvi Kapoor smiled warmly at the paparazzi, wishing them a happy Diwali

Diwali 2024 (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, were spotted together at a Diwali puja held at her dad Boney Kapoor’s office in Versova, Mumbai. They arrived side by side, catching everyone's attention. Janhvi smiled warmly at the paparazzi, wishing them a happy Diwali, while Shikhar stood by her, looking cheerful.

Diwali 2024: Shikhar Pahariya protects Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked beautiful in a pastel saree, blending mint green and blush pink with detailed floral embroidery. She paired it with simple jewelry, soft curls, and light makeup. Shikhar Pahariya matched her vibe in a classic deep blue kurta and white pants, keeping it simple but stylish.

Khushi showed up at the Diwali puja with her dad, Boney Kapoor, both fully embracing the festive mood. She wore a beige Anarkali suit with fine lace and embroidery, added statement earrings, and went with subtle makeup for a classy Diwali look. Boney looked sharp in a white kurta-pajama, happily waving to the paparazzi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recreate the iconic Kardashians moment

In the Kapoor sister's edition, there's ten times more drama and tons of overacting which makes it funnier. In this recreated version, Janhvi took on the role of Kim and she is crying in the ocean whereas Khushi enacts Kourtney. Both Janhvi and Khushi are sporting white bikinis in the video and they look absolutely stunning. Fans are loving this avatar of Kapoor sisters and hilariously reacting to the video. The Kapoor sisters are enjoying their time on a vacation.

Upcoming projects of the Kapoor Sisters

Janhvi was last seen in 'Devara: Part 1' alongside 'Man of Masses' Jr.NTR. Janhvi will next be sharing screen with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Param Sundari' which is set to roll out in December. She will also be seen in 'RC 16'and 'Takht' which is directed by Karan Johar.

Khushi was last seen in 'The Archies' alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. Next she will be seen in an untitled romantic drama with Junaid Khan which will be directed by Advait Chandan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7, 2025.