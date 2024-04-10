Janhvi Kapoor confirms relationship with Shikhar Pahariya? Actress flaunts neckpiece with ‘Shiku’ written on it- Watch

Janhvi Kapoor wore a neckpiece with "Shiku" written on it. With this sweet gesture, it seems the actress has confirmed her relationship with her lover, Shikhar

Janhvi Kapoor at Maidaan screening. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. Although the two have never confirmed their relationship officially, several sightings have made it clear that there is something more than just friendship between them.

Now, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor has just confirmed her relationship with Shikhar. It was yesterday when Janhvi Kapoor attended the celebrity screening of Boney Kapoor’s production ‘Maidaan’. During the event, the actress wore a stunning white suit with matching pants. She posed on the red carpet as she attended the event, and it was Janhvi’s neckpiece that caught our attention. Janhvi wore a neckpiece with "Shiku" written on it. With this sweet gesture, it seems the actress has confirmed her relationship with her lover, Shikhar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor on ‘Koffee with Karan’:

During the 8th season of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance on the show with her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. During the episode, Karan threw a googly at Janhvi and asked her if she was dating Shikhar. To this, Janhvi sarcastically said, "Have you heard that song, 'Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja'? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot." The actress further praised him and mentioned that he had been there for her family from the start. She also said that he has always been very selfless. Later, during the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial. To this, Janhvi said, "Papa, Khushu, and Shiku" and immediately realized she had revealed too much.

Boney on Shikhar Pahariya:

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Boney was asked about Shikhar, to which he said, “I love him and in fact, a couple of years back when Janhvi was not seeing him, I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he could never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity, whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our setup.”

To note, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.