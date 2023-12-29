Is Khushi Kapoor in a relationship with 'The Archies' co-star Vedang Raina? here's what the latter revealed

Ever since 'The Archies' released on Netflix, the cast of the film has been in the spotlight. The movie gave rise to dating speculation between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. Here's what the latter had to say

Pic/Vedang Raina's Instagram

Ever since 'The Archies' was released on Netflix, the cast of the film has been in the spotlight. Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Saigal have been basking in the success and good reviews of Zoya Akhtar's latest flick. However, the movie also gave rise to dating speculation between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

Is Khushi Kapoor in a relationship with 'The Archies' co-star Vedang Raina?

Following the release of 'The Archies', Vedang Raina became something of a phenomenon. The internet had found their latest 'crush' and could not get enough of 'The Archies' star. Netizens soon pointed out that he may be in a relationship with Khushi Kapoor, based on their mannerisms and being spotted together at various events. Now, Vedang Raina has stepped in to clear the air about his relationship status.

Talking about his love life, Vedang Raina told Times Now, “Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things. I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully that situation changes."

Vedang Raina went on to talk about the characteristics he would like in his ideal partner: "I want my life partner to be loyal, sweet, and hard-working.”

Khushi Kapoor on playing the role of 'Betty'

Khushi Kapoor opened up about playing the character of Betty from the popular Archie comics, Khushi said, "I think we were casted because I was so much of us that we have in our characters and there's a lot about Betty that I see in myself as well and I think I found that out the more I played her. I think she's very sweet and empathetic but I think she's also sensitive sometimes and she is really caring but I think sometimes she can tend to put other people's needs ahead of her. So I think I identified with certain parts of her a lot, the more I played the character."

Speaking on the best advice she has ever got, she said that, "I think as cliche as it sounds, the best advice I got was to just have fun and I think everyone on set at some point has told me this because I tend to get in my own head a lot...I get nervous sometimes, but I think just being told to relax and have fun and Zoya specially like so many times she had come up to me and said you know you are meant to be Betty, just have fun and be. Honestly, I think it was just having that support that made it easier for me. I don't know if they gave me any particular tips specifically but I think just having them to talk me through things and be there for me helped a lot."