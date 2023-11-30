The Archies: Apart from Suhana Khan, one more cast member will be making their singing debut with the film

The cast of Archies

Listen to this article Not just Suhana Khan, this 'Archies' actor is also making his singing debut with the film x 00:00

The entire gang of The Archies comprises some very charming newbies who foray into Bollywood with the Zoya Akhtar film. 'The Archies' stars Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. From these young ones, Vedang seems to have a fan base of his own. Yes, he left many charmed in the trailer of his debut film 'The Archies' as Reggie, but do you know there is more to this?

'The Archies' does not just mark Vedang's debut as an actor but as a singer too. The actor who plays Reggie Mantle in the film has lent his voice to the song 'Everyone Is Politics'. The song is a groovy, peppy number that literally gets you hooked. 'Everything Is Politics' has got music by Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, and is quite a mood lifter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before his debut, Vedang gained the new chocolate boy image in Bollywood. He has left many smitten with his charm in 'The Archies' and is reportedly doing another big project with Alia Bhatt next. All ready to prove his mettle as an actor, Vedang has set heartbeats racing already.

The album of The Archies exudes retro vibes with a perfect blend of vintage Rock 'n' Roll elements and freshness. Accomplished singers like Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and others are associated with the project. The songs that were released till now were appreciated and now, a new track was launched today.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, will also be making her acting debut with the film. She will be bringing the popular comic character, Veronica Lodge from Archie, alive in the cinematic adaptation, 'The Archies'.

A couple of days back, Suhana announced that she made her singing debut as well with The Archies. She lent her voice to the song titled Jab Tum Na Theen. Sharing the news, the young starlet wrote on Instagram, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me. Please listen with kindness (sic)."

The Archies will have as many as 16 songs. At the album launch, the cast of the film gave live performances on a few of them. Songs like Va Va Voom, Asymmetrical, Choona Aasman, Sunoh and Dhishoom Dhishoom were among the tracks that were performed on the stage. The album also includes melodies like In Raahon Mein, Dear Diary, Jab Tum Na Theen, Lonely July, Everything is Politics, Plum Pudding and Yeh Saari Aawazein.

The Archies is based on the popular comic, Archie. Set in the '60s, the film is about Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Ethel Muggs (Dot), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina) and Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda). They study at a high school in Riverdale. As they navigate through love and friendship, the bunch of teenagers have to protect and save their beloved Green Park, which is the oxygen of Riverdale.