Fire breaks out in flat in Virar near Mumbai no injuries reported

Fire breaks out in flat in Virar near Mumbai; no injuries reported

Updated on: 31 October,2024 09:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No injury was reported as the flat, located in Virar near Mumbai, was locked. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade officials are dousing the blaze

The firefighting ops are on.

A fire broke out in a flat on the third floor of Kalpavruksha Complex in Virar (West) on Thursday evening.


Two fire engines, and a water tanker, police van and ambulance are at the spot.


No injury was reported as the flat was locked. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade officials are dousing the blaze.


 

