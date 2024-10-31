No injury was reported as the flat, located in Virar near Mumbai, was locked. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade officials are dousing the blaze

The firefighting ops are on.

Listen to this article Fire breaks out in flat in Virar near Mumbai; no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out in a flat on the third floor of Kalpavruksha Complex in Virar (West) on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two fire engines, and a water tanker, police van and ambulance are at the spot.

No injury was reported as the flat was locked. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade officials are dousing the blaze.