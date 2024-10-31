Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, November 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Though luck is important, but hard work urges positive vibes to bring results. A casual conversation makes a relationship nosedive.

Cosmic tip: Take positive action instead of remaining with negative vibes created by others.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It makes no sense why someone is so nasty to you. You wisely ignore it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have control over your own world and life instead of trying to control others.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Career/ business enter a karmic cycle of signing clients, who then become repeat clients. Be familiar with every small detail for a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Remember it takes rain and sunshine to make a rainbow.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Drive carefully, avoiding rash driving. There’s slight frustration if involved in the family business. Several choices on how to spend the weekend have you undecided.

Cosmic tip: Learn stress management techniques and practice them regularly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A practical mind-set and emotional feelings have the right balance to get ahead in life. Fine-tune a new business idea first.

Cosmic tip: Go with the flow as nothing is permanent in life…..except change.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A school friend gets in touch; it’s a pleasant surprise. 2024 will be remembered for all time to come.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be so self-critical; small mistakes are karmic teachers who help evolve spiritually.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Feeling emotionally blue is something you have to talk yourself out of. Fear of the unknown acts as a barrier.

Cosmic tip: Be in control of your life, steering it in the direction you’ve chosen.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Talks with someone senior supports your interests or just peters out. An unusual idea has potential. Discuss it. Do go for a check-up if feeling even slightly unwell.

Cosmic tip: Don’t react when livid.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Read documents carefully before signing if self-employed. An on-going legal matter takes it’s time, handle the process patiently and correctly. Changes are needed after reviewing investments and financial goals.

Cosmic tip: Spend money wisely.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being independent in everything is a life’s mantra as far as you are concerned. There’s a turn for the better in some on-going problems.

Cosmic tip: Be aware there’s more to life than just work.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Planning to combine a working holiday with a family outing may not work out finally. Just take care of general health.

Cosmic tip: Stay in sync with your principles, no matter what the advice.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Not absolutely sure if a plan of action will actually work for you acts as a speed-breaker. Keep it on hold till 100% sure.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the dinner party, though you hate late nights.