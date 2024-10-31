Horoscope today, November 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational images. Pic/iStock
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 1.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Though luck is important, but hard work urges positive vibes to bring results. A casual conversation makes a relationship nosedive.
Cosmic tip: Take positive action instead of remaining with negative vibes created by others.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
It makes no sense why someone is so nasty to you. You wisely ignore it. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Have control over your own world and life instead of trying to control others.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Career/ business enter a karmic cycle of signing clients, who then become repeat clients. Be familiar with every small detail for a meeting.
Cosmic tip: Remember it takes rain and sunshine to make a rainbow.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Drive carefully, avoiding rash driving. There’s slight frustration if involved in the family business. Several choices on how to spend the weekend have you undecided.
Cosmic tip: Learn stress management techniques and practice them regularly.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A practical mind-set and emotional feelings have the right balance to get ahead in life. Fine-tune a new business idea first.
Cosmic tip: Go with the flow as nothing is permanent in life…..except change.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A school friend gets in touch; it’s a pleasant surprise. 2024 will be remembered for all time to come.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be so self-critical; small mistakes are karmic teachers who help evolve spiritually.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Feeling emotionally blue is something you have to talk yourself out of. Fear of the unknown acts as a barrier.
Cosmic tip: Be in control of your life, steering it in the direction you’ve chosen.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Talks with someone senior supports your interests or just peters out. An unusual idea has potential. Discuss it. Do go for a check-up if feeling even slightly unwell.
Cosmic tip: Don’t react when livid.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Read documents carefully before signing if self-employed. An on-going legal matter takes it’s time, handle the process patiently and correctly. Changes are needed after reviewing investments and financial goals.
Cosmic tip: Spend money wisely.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Being independent in everything is a life’s mantra as far as you are concerned. There’s a turn for the better in some on-going problems.
Cosmic tip: Be aware there’s more to life than just work.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Planning to combine a working holiday with a family outing may not work out finally. Just take care of general health.
Cosmic tip: Stay in sync with your principles, no matter what the advice.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Not absolutely sure if a plan of action will actually work for you acts as a speed-breaker. Keep it on hold till 100% sure.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the dinner party, though you hate late nights.