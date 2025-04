Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius

Mumbai has been witnessing a surge in heatwave days. The city continued experiencing hot and humid weather on Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Monday, April 14. Temperatures will range from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 76 per cent. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'good' category

On April 14, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 66 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 74. Colaba, Malad and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 44, 56 and 56, respectively.

Byculla, Vile Parle, Kandivali and Ghatkopar recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 42, 50, 78 and 56, respectively.

Meanwhile, Deonar recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 124.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 79, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 54.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.