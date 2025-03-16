Mumbai gets respite from scorching heat as temperatures dip

Sea breezes set in earlier during the day, bringing relief. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding? x 00:00

After enduring a heat wave for the past two weeks, Mumbai is experiencing much-needed relief as daytime temperatures dropped by nearly 4-5° C in the past two days. The cooling comes after one of the city’s warmest March days on March 11, when temperatures soared to 39.2°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Thursday, the maximum temperature dipped to 34.9°C, offering respite to residents. Forecasters predict that abnormally high temperatures are unlikely to remain at least till March 19, with daytime temperatures expected to hover around 34°C.

On Saturday, the Santa Cruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These temperatures mark a significant drop compared to Tuesday, when Mumbai’s mercury levels came dangerously close to the 40°C mark.

Meteorologists explain that March is typically a transition month for Mumbai, bringing a mix of dry northerly winds and moist sea breezes, resulting in fluctuating temperatures. Historically, Mumbai’s warmest March on record occurred in 1956, when temperatures soared to 41.7°C.

“For Mumbai, partly cloudy skies will continue, with daytime temperatures stabilising around 34°C for at least the next eight days. This is close to the normal March average of 33°C,” explained climatologist Rajesh Kapadia from Vagaries of Weather, a private weather blog. “However, as the sea breeze returns, humidity will rise, leading to slight discomfort. Nights will also get warmer, marking the transition between Mumbai’s ‘winter’ and summer.”