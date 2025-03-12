IMD says above normal temperatures to stay for a few days; says no new heatwave alert

Listen to this article Mumbai hit by year’s hottest day at 39.2 degrees Celsius x 00:00

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded its hottest day of the year yet, with maximum temperatures soaring to 39.2°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said residents may experience above-normal temperatures over the next few days, with maximum temperatures ranging between 36°C and 38°C.

However, IMD scientists said that no fresh heatwave alert had been issued as of Tuesday evening. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C, while the coastal station in Colaba registered 38°C.

“There was a heatwave alert from March 9 to March 11, but it has not been extended for now. On March 12, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist. If necessary, we will update our forecast accordingly,” said Sunil Kamble, the head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai. The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri from March 9 to March 11. Officials from IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai attributed the spike in daytime temperatures to strong easterly winds and the absence of sea breeze.

Private meteorologists and weather enthusiasts had predicted that peak temperatures would likely be recorded between March 7 and 11. Some suggest that the city and parts of Maharashtra might see a slight respite from heat soon, depending on weather conditions.

Sharing its forecast for western states and peninsular India, Skymet Weather stated, “Hot and humid weather conditions may persist over Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka until March 12. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are possible over parts of Gujarat and pockets of South Rajasthan on March 11 and 12. Isolated heatwave conditions may also occur in Vidarbha and other of Maharashtra and Odisha between March 11 and 13.”

Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre—Mumbai Rains—on X wrote, “At 39.2°C, on Tuesday was Mumbai's hottest day of the 2025 Summer. The heat has peaked in Mumbai as expected. Respite from the heat ahead in the coming days.”

Another independent weather expert, Athreya Shetty, wrote, "As expected, #Mumbai peaks at 39.2°C today, making it the hottest day of the season so far! As peak of the heatwave is behind us, the maximum temperature actually dropped by 1-2° across the interior MMR, but Mumbai gets a taste of the interior heat due to the delayed sea breeze setting in by 2 pm on Tuesday."

