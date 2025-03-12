Cement concrete roads across the city have been developing fissures within months of being completed; experts say correct process not followed; BMC says it will look into it

Less than a year after it was constructed with cement concrete, the road near DN Nagar Municipal School in Andheri West has developed cracks again, raising concerns over work quality. Pics/Ashish Raje

Less than a year after its construction, the cement concrete (CC) road near DN Nagar in Andheri West and another in Juhu have developed cracks, raising serious questions about quality. Across Mumbai, the BMC has undertaken a large-scale cement concreting project. Experts whom mid-day spoke to said that among the reasons could be improper curing process or the road not being properly constructed in the first place.

mid-day has consistently highlighted issues with newly constructed CC roads. It was the first to report cracks on the newly built CC road at Aarey Milk Colony.

The D N Nagar Municipal School road in Andheri West, a crucial arterial road used by hundreds of vehicles daily, has now developed cracks. Motorists claim the road was built a little over a year ago, yet parts of it are already deteriorating.

AB Nair Road near Juhu Post Office has developed cracks again within a year

On Tuesday, mid-day visited the D N Nagar Municipal School road and found fresh cracks in several places, once again raising concerns over construction quality.

LocalSpeak

“The D N Nagar Municipal School road was built with cement concrete about a year ago, and we initially believed it would solve the pothole problem. But now, within a year, cracks have already formed, proving that the construction was not done properly,” said motorist Wasim Sheikh.

Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) President Dhaval Shah, said, “Given that cracks have appeared within six months, the defect liability period should be tripled. The road must be relaid, not just patched up. Similar issues are visible on other newly built CC roads, including Lokhandwala Back Road. Older CC roads in Mumbai had a smoother finish, unlike the rough surfaces we see now,” he said.

Activist, filmmaker, and Chairman of Gulmohar Area Society’s Welfare Group, Ashoke Pandit, highlights the cracks on A B Nair Road near Juhu Post Office

On Tuesday, mid-day also inspected the arterial A B Nair Road near Juhu Post Office and found small cracks on its surface.

A local shopkeeper voiced his concerns: “This road was built just four to five months ago, yet cracks have already appeared. The contractor has also failed to maintain the road level, which could lead to waterlogging during monsoons.”

Filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit, chairman of the Gulmohar Area Society’s, said, “The CC work on A B Nair Road near Juhu Post Office was done just a few months ago, even though the road was already in good condition. This road connects Juhu Beach with the Juhu Scheme, yet cracks are already visible. Who is accountable for this shoddy work—the BMC or the contractor? Mumbai residents are being taken for a ride. Roads across the city have been dug up, but work remains incomplete,” Pandit said.

Less than a year after its cement concrete construction, A B Nair Road has developed cracks again, raising concerns over quality

ExpertSpeak

Independent Civil Engineer Biju Augustin said, “Cement concrete gains strength after 28 days of curing, and during this period, it is supposed to be kept immersed in water to control internal heat, which, if not controlled, can cause cracks. The design of the cement concrete also matters. Secondly, the thickness of the concrete is important, as high ambient heat during the day can cause thermal reactions, leading to cracks. If the thickness is greater, the reaction to thermal changes will be less. Since steel is not added for reinforcement in concrete road construction to handle tensile strength, fibre should be added as a perfect substitute.”

Senior Indian Road Congress member Girish Arekar confirmed that these are possible cracks.

While explaining the reasons for cracks in newly constructed concrete roads, Arekar said, “There are several factors that cause cracks in cement concrete roads. One major reason is improper curing. Another factor is an increase in vehicle volume beyond the projected capacity, which can also lead to cracks in newly built CC roads. The exact cause can only be determined through proper investigation and testing. Additionally, if the road’s base was not properly constructed, cracks may appear. Variations in temperature can also cause cracks if the road is not designed appropriately,” he added.

What BMC says

“Sometimes, cracks can occur when norms are not followed, such as cutting, which is supposed to be done between 8 to 15 hours after laying the concrete. It is also possible that the concrete does not meet the required standards. We will not tolerate lapses in cement concreting work. We will inspect the affected spots, and if any lapses are found, the contractor will be fined, and repairs will be carried out. The defect liability period for concrete roads is 10 years,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner.

