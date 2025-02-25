Demand follows an increase in number of speeding-related accidents on key road that was recently concreted, as highlighted by mid-day; Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil urged the authorities to install rumblers and speed breakers on the main Aarey road

Over 25,000 vehicles use the Aarey road daily. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists x 00:00

Taking serious note of mid-day’s reports on the lack of speed breakers on Aarey Milk Colony Road, which has led to multiple accidents, the Aarey police have written to the traffic department recommending speed breakers at 11 accident-prone spots.



Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil urged the authorities to install rumblers and speed breakers on the main Aarey road. “Following the cement concreting of the road from Goregaon to Powai and Marol, two-wheelers and four-wheelers are speeding excessively, causing a rise in accidents. We have identified 11 high-risk locations where speed breakers should be installed,” he said.

Additionally, the police have proposed traffic signals at Unit 5—one of the busiest junctions—and at Picnic Point. mid-day has repeatedly highlighted the need for speed restrictions, rumblers, and barriers on the newly constructed cement road, as the absence of footpaths poses a severe threat to pedestrians. In the last year alone, at least four people have died in accidents on this stretch.

Earlier, the Aarey road had speed breakers and warning signage at accident-prone zones, but they were removed during road concreting. Tribal residents, wildlife activists, and nature lovers have also demanded speed restrictions, warning that reckless driving at night endangers both pedestrians and wildlife.

Over 25,000 vehicles use the Aarey road daily, connecting Goregaon’s Western Express Highway to Powai and Marol. Locals have urged the police and forest department to increase patrolling and take strict action against speeding motorists.

Key locations suggested for speed breakers

Sankraman Studio (1)

Near Chhota Kashmir Lake (4)

Near Unit 6 (2)

Between Aarey Hospital Junction and Modern Bakery (2)

Near Unit 19 (2)

25,000

No of vehicles that use the road connecting Powai and Marol with Goregaon, daily

4

No of deaths that have occured since road was concreted