Topmost surface of the newly concreted road has developed cracks in at least 10 spots, prompting BMC to pull up the contractor; in August 2024, senior BMC officials inspected the road, and the contractor was fined R28.45 lakh for the substandard work

Slow-moving traffic on the Aarey Road near Modern Bakery BEST bus stop. Pic/Satej Shinde

Less than nine months after the main road in Aarey Milk Colony was constructed using cement concrete (CC), the BMC-appointed contractor has begun repairing cracks that appeared on the road. Previously, mid-day reported on similar cracks in the newly constructed CC road in Aarey. In August 2024, senior BMC officials inspected the road, and the contractor was fined R28.45 lakh for the substandard work.

Traffic snarls caused by the road repair work. Pic/Satej Shinde

On Monday, this mid-day correspondent travelled along the main Aarey Milk Colony road. While driving from Aarey Hospital towards the VIP guest house, we observed that the BMC had dug up parts of the newly constructed concrete road on the eastbound stretch.

A BMC official responsible for the road said, “Cracks appeared on the upper surface panels of the CC road at around 10 to 12 locations. The contractor, G L Construction, has started repairs at no additional cost after receiving an NOC from the traffic police. Traffic wardens have been deployed to avoid congestion.”

On December 7, 2023, mid-day reported that the cement concrete road had developed cracks in multiple places. Despite a 10-year defect liability period, the poor quality of work has drawn criticism from activists and locals. Officials from the BMC’s road department assured the public that the issues would be addressed.

The BMC began concreting Aarey Milk Colony’s main road, stretching from the Goregaon Junction to the L&T Junction in Powai, in 2022, with an expected completion date of 2025. The project, valued at Rs 51.6 crore, includes a 10-year defect liability period, with 20 per cent of the contract amount disbursed in equal instalments over the decade following completion.

The contract was split between two entities: one handling the stretch from the Western Express Highway in Goregaon to Filter Pada near the S Ward boundary, and the other managing the section from Marol to Picnic Point.

Commuters speak

Motorist Paramjit Singh Sidhu, a daily commuter from Malad to JB Nagar, shared, “We were hoping the newly constructed Aarey road would be pothole-free, but the section between Aarey Hospital and the VIP guest house junction has been dug up to repair cracks at three spots, causing traffic jams. To avoid this, I prefer travelling from JB Nagar to Malad and back via Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Western Express Highway (WEH).”

Commuter Parag Raorane said, “I used to take the Aarey Milk Colony road to travel from Goregaon East to Powai. However, during the morning and evening peak hours, traffic jams occur at two to three points on the main Aarey road because the BMC is repairing cracks on the newly constructed CC road. As a result, I now use the WEH and JVLR.”

