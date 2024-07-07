Mumbai: Locals doubtful as Aarey road gets second repair in two months

Following a mid-day story, authorities have patched up the potholes and uneven surfaces

Before: The temporary repair was undertaken three days back

Following the mid-day story that highlighted how the internal road in Aarey, which was repaired two months back had developed potholes, the authorities have repaired the potholes.

Sunny Dubey a regular traveller via the road said, “After mid-day published the story of potholes on the internal road going from Aarey market towards Royal Palms, which was repaired just two months back, the authorities have taken note of this and temporary repair was done two-three days back. We hope the road surface remains intact because Mumbai is yet to witness the heavy spells of rainfall.”

After: The current road after the potholes were fixed. Pic/Atul Kamble

The BMC authorities have repaired the patches on the internal road that had developed potholes and uneven surfaces. Despite this, some locals feel that the repaired stretch will also develop potholes following heavy spells of rain.

“Firstly shoddy road work was done and now they have repaired the stretch that had developed potholes and uneven road surfaces. I don’t think the repaired portion would remain intact,” said Kunal C another daily commuter.

Locals claimed that the emergence of potholes highlights the use of substandard materials in road construction.

On May 24, mid-day published a story titled “Work on the road from Aarey Market to Royal Palms begins,” highlighting how residents in certain parts of Aarey Milk Colony continue to struggle with poor road conditions, while authorities have begun constructing a new road from Aarey Market to Royal Palms.

The road repair work had raised concerns among residents in other areas of Aarey. Spread across 16 sq km, Aarey Milk Colony comprises 27 tribal hamlets, slum

pockets, several cattle farm units, and the Royal Palms area. More than 60,000 people live in Aarey.

