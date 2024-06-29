Aarey locals point to substandard material, call for accountability

One of the many potholed road in Aarey Milk Colony. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: This road was repaired just two months ago! x 00:00

A prime example of the authority’s shoddy work, the internal road stretch at Aarey Milk Colony between Aarey market and Royal Palms has developed potholes in less than two months since its completion. Locals claim that the emergence of potholes highlights the use of substandard materials in road construction.

Rahul Mishra, who uses this road frequently, said, “In May, when the stretch of road going from Aarey market towards Royal Palms was being done, I had clicked pictures of the road because I knew that the road would start developing potholes and uneven surfaces. Within less than two weeks of the rain, the potholes started occurring on the road which hints towards the fact that substandard quality material was used to repair the road. The concerned officials and the contractor responsible for the shoddy work should be held responsible for this.”

Potholes have developed less than two months since the road was redone

On May 24, mid-day published a story titled “Mumbai: Work on road from Aarey Market to Royal Palms begins,” highlighting how residents in certain parts of Aarey Milk Colony continue to struggle with poor road conditions, while authorities have begun constructing a new road from Aarey Market to Royal Palms.

The road repair work had raised concerns among residents in other areas of Aarey. Spread across 16 sq km, Aarey Milk Colony comprises 27 tribal hamlets, slum pockets, several cattle farm units, and the Royal Palms area. More than 60,000 live in Aarey.

In May, Environmentalist Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti had also alleged that the BMC was constructing the road from Aarey Market towards Royal Palms without obtaining permission from the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) monitoring committee.

Stalin questioned that while the residents of Aarey are unable to repair their dilapidated homes without approval from the ESZ monitoring committee then how can the BMC proceed with road construction?

Additionally, Stalin said that the motive behind the road repair work was allegedly to benefit a builder.

An engineer from the Public Works Department had also told mid-day in May that they had not undertaken any road repairs in Aarey Milk Colony but the process of road repairing of internal roads is in the pipeline. When contacted in May, BMC officials were unavailable for comment.

60,000

People living in Aarey