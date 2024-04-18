Mumbai: Illegal dumping resumes along JVLR near Aarey

In a complaint lodged in 2023, National Green Tribunal has already ordered authorities to remove the illegally dumped material along the JVLR in Aarey Milk Colony

Earth material illegally dumped along the JVLR near Aarey Colony

Even as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked authorities to remove illegal dumping along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) near Aarey Milk Colony, it has now come to light that the illegal dumping of debris has resumed.

The present dumping along the east bound stretch of JVLR just ahead of SEEPZ is not far from the earlier location. Though the earth material is being dumped along the road, much of the material slides into the jurisdiction of Aarey Milk Colony. Dumping in forest and eco-sensitive zones is prohibited as it not only destroys the vegetation but also buries the nutrient rich topsoil that takes many years to form.

Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti has alerted the authorities regarding the resumption of the illegal dumping of debris and earth material on JVLR near Aarey Milk Colony. Stalin has marked his email communication to the chief secretary of Maharashtra, principal secretary of the environment department, secretary of the urban development department, municipal commissioner, ward officer of BMC S ward, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Mumbai police commissioner.

Stalin told mid-day that the case against the massive dumping that happened in Aarey on JVLR is being heard by the National Green Tribunal. Stalin had approached the NGT in 2023 over the illegal dumping as Aarey Milk which is part of Sanjay Gandhi National Park is considered an eco-sensitive zone.

“As you are well aware, the complaint against the horrendous massive dumping that happened in Aarey on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road is being heard by the National Green Tribunal. The NGT is seized of the matter and has passed orders to remove the previously dumped material from the site.” said Stalin. He has also attached a copy of the NGT order along with the complaint email.

“The illegal dumping has resumed as evident from the geo tagged pictures attached along with in this email. The same technique was adopted by dumping on JVLR and then pushing it onto the slope along Mithi River in Aarey. Despite repeated complaints, the dumping went on for over a year and the damage to the environment and forests is seen today. Hundreds of forest trees have been buried at the site and urgent action is needed to restore the site,” Stalin stated in his complaint. Stalin claims that hundreds of shrubs, plants and trees have been buried at the site and urgent action is needed to restore the site.

“We call upon you to increase patrolling on the stretch to catch the culprits, prosecute them, seize the vehicles involved and auction them to recover the cost of restoration of the site,” Stalin stated in his letter.