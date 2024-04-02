Mumbai: Leopard came to Vasai fort from wildlife sanctuary

Officials say big cat is male, trying to find out route it might have taken

Officials stationed on the road leading to the fort

While the appearance of a leopard near Vasai fort—located approximately 10 km from Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary—has left many astonished, officials from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) told mid-day that the big cat’s details match the records of a feline in the sanctuary’s database.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and SGNP Director G Mallikarjun said, “The image of the big cat that was photographed by the camera trap near Vasai fort was matched with our leopard database and it turned out to be a leopard from Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.”

A warning put up by officials in Vasai after the big cat was spotted near the fort. Pics/Hanif Patel

Forest department officials told mid-day that the leopard is male and it was photographed by a camera trap installed at the wildlife sanctuary this year. Researchers and the department are also trying to find out the probable route or path the leopard might have taken to reach the fort. A local from the area who did not wish to be named said that the leopard was spotted around 3 pm on Monday by locals near the jetty.

On April 1, mid-day, in its report ‘First-time leopard sighting near Vasai fort leaves experts puzzled’, highlighted how the big cat was seen around the fort, which is about 16 km away from the wildlife sanctuary by road, around 8.30 or 8.40 pm on Friday. A densely populated area and railway tracks occupy the space between the two spots. A bike happened to collide with the leopard, causing its rider to fall down and sustain injuries.

Mar 29

Day leopard was first spotted