Lindsay Lohan felt unreal when she watched herself in 'Parent Trap'

Updated on: 05 April,2025 11:02 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Actress Lindsay Lohan was honoured during the annual Las Vegas convention's closing-night Big Screen Achievement Awards, giving a touching acceptance speech as she accepted the Vanguard Award

Lindsay Lohan. Pic/AFP

Actress Lindsay Lohan was honoured during the annual Las Vegas convention's closing-night Big Screen Achievement Awards, giving a touching acceptance speech as she accepted the Vanguard Award.


"Thank you so much for this award. It means more than you know to me," she said. "I have grown up in this industry, and I'm so proud to still be doing what I love. There's nothing like the magic of cinema," reported People.


She recalled how she felt watching herself act on the big screen for "the first time" in 'The Parent Trap', which released in 1998 when she was 12. "It was so surreal, but I felt right at home," she said about the experience.


Lohan conveyed multiple thanks for Disney for "always" believing in her and husband Bader Shammas "for his constant support and continuously encouraging me."

She also expressed gratitude for "a lifetime love" that she shares with her fans.

"Thank you CinemaCon for believing in me," she concluded, as per the outlet.

Lohan has been working in film since the late '90s, most notably in roles throughout her childhood and teen years in movies like The Parent Trap (1998), which marked her big-screen debut, as well as Freaky Friday (2003), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), Mean Girls (2004), Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005) and Just My Luck (2006), reported People.

Lohan was recently seen in the 2024 Netflix holiday romantic comedies Irish Wish and Our Little Secret.

She will next reprise her co-lead role of Anna Coleman opposite onscreen mom Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman in Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday, which they both teased at CinemaCon, reported People.

