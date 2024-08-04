Say the decision to scrap the underpasses threatens leopard safety; environmentalists demand immediate finalisation of a conservation plan

Aarey Colony’s main road stretch from VIP guest house gate to Picnic Point. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Conservationists threaten to take legal action over Aarey road switch decision x 00:00

After a mid-day article reported that the BMC might not be able to construct 14 wildlife underpasses on the main Aarey Milk Colony road, potentially endangering animals like leopards, environmentalist Stalin D wrote a letter to the chief minister and other authorities. He urged them to follow the recommendations of experts and the forest department regarding the number of wildlife passages. Stalin D warned that if these guidelines were not adhered to, he would pursue legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his letter to the chief minister of Maharashtra, the principal secretary of the Environment Department, the principal secretary of the Urban Development Department, the Collector of Mumbai Suburban, the chief conservator of forest Thane, the municipal commissioner and assistant municipal commissioner of Mumbai city, Stalin D requested an increase in wildlife underpasses and the finalisation of a conservation plan for the forest.

The letter read, “This is to draw your urgent attention to the above news item which is distressing for us to read. As the entire country is aware, the citizens have fought for over a decade now to ensure that the “Green” spaces and the Aarey forest of Mumbai are protected. The wildlife in Aarey needs protection at all times hence a conservation plan must be finalised at the earliest. Declaring 828 acres as forests cannot be the end of the conservation efforts in Aarey.” Stalin also said that the areas outside Aarey Milk Colony also need protection as ecotourism zones or conservation zones.

“The roads inside Aarey pass through forests and wildlife areas. The need of the hour is to increase the number of wildlife underpasses and not to decrease it as mentioned in the news report. We request you to install more speed breakers and discourage speeding traffic movement to the best possible extent. We implore you to keep the number of wildlife passes as directed by the experts and forest department. Kindly reconsider your decision. This will help avoid needless litigation on the issue. With hope and regards,” Stalin added.

On August 2, mid-day reported that the BMC had intended to convert Aarey Colony’s main road to cement concrete. However, the three-kilometre stretch from the VIP guest house to Powai, a known wildlife crossing area, might not receive the proposed underpasses. Due to the narrow road and traffic constraints, the BMC is considering using asphalt instead, which would eliminate plans for 14 underpasses and endanger wildlife, including leopards.

What experts have to say?

Wildlife conservationist, Kedar Gore from The Corbett Foundation said, “The initial mitigation plan prepared by the forest department and accepted by BMC was to create underpasses to prevent wild animal deaths due to road accidents. So, what has now prompted BMC to go back on this promise? It is absurd that the BMC says that if the road is asphalted, the road height will not change, and therefore, animals can cross the road. This is the main problem, and therefore, the mitigation plan was proposed. Unfortunately, wild animals are being denied having the right of way.”