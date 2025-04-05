Dhanush’s 'Idly Kadai' to release on THIS DAY

The makers of director Dhanush's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', on Friday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on October 1 this year

Picture Courtesy/Dhanush's Twitter account

The makers of director Dhanush's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', on Friday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on October 1 this year.



Taking to its X timeline, Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses producing the film, on Friday wrote, "The wait is over! Experience #IdlyKadai on the big screen worldwide from October 1st! A Film by @dhanushkraja. A @gvprakash musical! Produced by @AakashBaskaran and #Dhanush."

Producer Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures is jointly producing the film along with Wunderbar Films.

The makers of the film had earlier announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release, without announcing a date of release.

Soon after this announcement, in an interview to a media outlet, Aakash Baskaran said the film’s release was getting postponed as another 10 per cent of the film remained to be shot.

"We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir and all the actors. We couldn’t get common dates of all the artistes and that was the reason why we couldn’t shoot this combination seqeuence. We didn’t want to rush through as the film has come out really well,” he had then said in an interview.

Stating that this portion would be completed soon, Aakash Baskaran had then said that the makers would soon announce a new date of release for the film.

Now, as promised, the makers have announced October 1 as the new date of release.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

