Mumbai: Jewellery worth lakhs theft on train faked by worker, confesses during police investigations

The police has issued a notice to the complainant for allegedly stealing the jewellery worth Rs 28.07 lakh, said an official

He also confessed that he was feeling guilty and had returned the gold to the owner, police said. Representational Pic/File

A worker allegedly filed a false complaint with the police stating that jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was stolen while he was travelling in a train in Mumbai and he later confessed of faking the theft incident during police investigations, an official said on Monday.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Government Railway Police (GRP) which was investigating the entire matter has issued a notice to the complainant, the worker of a jewellery firm for allegedly stealing the jewellery worth Rs 28.07 lakh, said the official.

According to the police, the matter came to light on March 6, when the complainant identified as Kisan Kesar Chandana (40), approached the police to register an FIR.

He told the police that on March 5, he had allegedly purchased gold from the shop and then started his journey from Panvel Railway Station. However, when he reached Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai, he felt unwell and slept on the seat. When he woke up, he allegedly realised that the train had reached Masjid Station, and then he noticed that the gold and other valuables in his possession were missing, the police official said.

"He registered an FIR in the matter, and the CSMT GRP launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. During the investigation, the police checked the CCTV footage but didn’t find any leads. The police then interrogated the complainant, and he confessed that he worked in a jewellery shop and had stolen the jewellery," said an official.

Chandana, however, also confessed that he was feeling guilty and had returned the gold to the owner, the police said.

Chandana was served a notice, and an FIR had been registered against unknown people under Section 303 (Whoever, intending to dishonestly take any movable property out of the possession of any person without that person's consent) of the BNS, said an official.