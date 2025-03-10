The accused allegedly fatally hit his wife on Sunday night following a quarrel, an official said

A 58-year-old man was arrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday for allegedly killing his wife while suspecting her fidelity, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accused allegedly fatally hit his wife on Sunday night following a quarrel at their house located in a hamlet in Vikramgad area of Palghar in Maharashtra.

Police arrested the accused on the charge of murder and investigating.

Man assaults mother after she refuses to give him money for drugs in Thane district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a case has been registered against a man for allegedly beating up his 53-year-old mother after she allegedly refused to give him money for drugs in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Monday, according to the PTI.

Based on a complaint, the Badlapur police in Thane district on Saturday registered a case against the 22-year-old accused under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

The official said that the accused allegedly demanded money from his mother for drugs on the morning of March 6, and when she refused, he kicked her and beat her with a rod, the news agency reported on Monday.

The woman sustained injuries to her eyes, the official said, adding that a probe is underway and no one has been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old undertrial prisoner died while being shifted to a hospital from a prison's medical facility after he collapsed in the jail located in Thane district, the police said on Monday, as per the PTI.

The deceased, resident of Bhayander in the district, had been suffering from a kidney ailment, an official from Khadakpada police station said without giving details of the case in which he was accused.

At around 12.45 pm on March 7, while returning from a toilet inside the Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan, the prisoner collapsed on the ground, the official said.

The prison officials immediately rushed him to the jail hospital, where he was provided with first aid.

However, as his condition worsened, he was shifted for further medical attention to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

The body was subsequently sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

