Lalsingh Rajpurohit, 'Vibhag Parmukh' (division head) of the Shiv Sena in suburban Kandivali, was arrested on late Sunday night, the police said

Rajpurohit was held hours after he was suspended for from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police have arrested a Mumbai-based Shiv Sena office-bearer in an extortion case registered in December last year, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the Kandivali police official, on December 28, the police had registered a case against Rajpurohit and six of his workers on the charge of demanding extortion from a road construction contractor, as per the PTI.

While last week Friday, Kandivali police registered another FIR against him for allegedly forcibly occupied a Marathi family's shop, in this case too he is likely to arrest, according to the PTI.

As the incident came to light Eknath Shinde ordered the expulsion of Lalsingh Rajpurohit from Shiv Sena, the news agency reported.

A case was registered against Lalsingh Rajpurohit at the Kandivali police station for defrauding an elderly couple and grabbing a shop, further investigation is underway, official added.

The police had earlier said that a case of cheating was registered at the Kandivali police station against Lalsingh Rajpurohit.

According to the complaint, in 2019, Rajpurohit paid Rs 1 lakh as an initial deposit and rented a shop for three years at a monthly rent of Rs 15,000. A few months later, he proposed to purchase the shop, and the deal was finalised for Rs 57 lakh, the PTI reported.

He initially paid around Rs 4 lakh, promising to pay the remaining amount within 90 days. However, after the deadline passed, he neither paid the balance nor vacated the shop.

After repeated demands went unanswered, the shop owner filed a complaint with the police in December last year, leading to a case being registered.

A case was registered against Rajpurohit and his associate, Harish Makadiya, under Sections 406, 420, and 34 of the IPC.

An officer from the Kandivali police station stated that further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with PTI inputs)