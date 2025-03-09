A traffic notification said that the traffic restrictions will remain in place from March 10 to March 15 from 12 pm to 11:55 pm

UP Warriorz batter Vrinda Dinesh plays a shot during a WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article WPL 2025: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of cricket matches at Brabourne Stadium, check details x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for Women Premier League (WPL) 2025 T20 cricket matches at Brabourne Stadium in Churchgate.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, from March 10 to March 15, Women Premier League T20 Cricket Matches are scheduled at Brabourne Stadium in Churchgate and in order to maintain smooth vehicular traffic movements in and around Brabourne Stadium changes have been made by the traffic police.

The advisory said that in order to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public the traffic restrictions were being issued by the police.

The traffic notification was issued by Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of police, (South), Traffic, Mumbai Police.

It said that the traffic restrictions will remain in place from March 10 to March 15 from 12 pm to 11:55 pm.

It said that the following traffic arrangement were being made.

Temporary suspension of Pay & Park Facility

- There shall be no parking on the below mentioned roads and the existing pay & park have been temporary closed.

1) Veer Nariman Road (Sunder mahal Junction to Churchgate Junction)

2) Dinshaw vachha Road (Marine Plaza Junction to Western India Auto Mobile Association Chowk)

No parking at-

1) Veer Nariman Road (Sunder mahal Junction to Churchgate Junction)

2) Dinshaw vachha Road (Marine Plaza Junction to Western India Auto Mobile Association Chowk)

3) N.S Road (Sunder Mahal Junction to Air India Junction South & North Bound)

4) Jamshethji Tata Road (CD Deshmukh Chowk To Churchgate Junction South and North Bound)

The police said that except for the emergency vehicle all vehicles shall be prohibited on the above mentioned road.

Mumbai Indians will look to make the most of the opportunity and push for a first-place finish on the WPL 2025 points table, starting with the clash against in-form Gujarat Giants in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai Indian are currently third with 8 points and NRR of 0.267 and if they win both these matches against Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru they can finish at the top with a maximum of 12 points.

For Mumbai Indian, topping the table will also help them avoid a possible fourth game in a span of six days.