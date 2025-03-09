The Central Railway said that the special trains are aimed at ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers traveling for Holi festival

The Central Railway said that the bookings for these special train are already open. Representational Pic/File

The Central Railway on Sunday announced that it will run additional 34 special train services on key routes for upcoming Holi 2025.

It said that the special trains are aimed at ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers traveling for Holi festival.

These special trains will run between:

Mumbai – Banaras / Mau / Danapur / Madgaon and Pune – Hisar / Danapur / Malda Town and Kalaburagi-Bengaluru

1) CSMT- Banaras - CSMT Special (2 trips)

01013 Special will leave CSMT at 22.30 hrs on 13.03.2025 and arrive Banaras at 05.30 hrs third day.

01014 Special will leave Banaras at 08.00 hrs on 15.03.2025 and arrive CSMT at 13.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi Jn.



Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, 9 AC-3 Tier Economy, 5 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class, 1 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach and 1 Generator Car

2) CSMT- Mau- CSMT Special (2 trips)

01015 Special will leave CSMT at 22.30 hrs on 12.03.2025 and arrive Mau at 10.30 hrs third day.

01016 Special will leave Mau at 17.00 hrs on 14.03.2025 and arrive CSMT at 00.40 hrs third day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi Jn, Jaunpur and Aunrihar



Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class, 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach.

3) LTT-Danapur-LTT Special (2 trips)

01011 Special will leave LTT at 10.30 hrs on 10.03.2025 and will arrive Danapur at 18.45 hrs next day.

01012 Special will leave Danapur at 21.30 hrs on 11.03.2025 and will arrive LTT at 04.50 hrs third day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.



Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class, 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach.

4) LTT- Madgaon-LTT Special (4 trips)

Train no.01103 Special will leave LTT on 17.03.2025 & 24.03.2025 at 08.20 hrs and will arrive Madgaon at 21.40 hrs same day.

Train no.01104 Special will leave Madgaon on 16.03.2025 & 23.03.2025 at 16.30 hrs and will arrive LTT at 06.25 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Three AC 3-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach and 1 Generator Car

5) Panvel- Madgaon Special (4 trips)

Train no.01101 Special will leave Panvel on 15.03.2025 & 22.03.2025 at 18.20 hrs and will arrive Madgaon at 06.45 hrs next day.

Train no.01102 Special will leave Madgaon on 15.03.2025 & 22.03.2025 at 08.00 hrs and will arrive Panvel at 17.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Three AC 3-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach and 1 Generator Car

6) Panvel- Chiplun-Panvel Unreserved Special (8 trips)



Train no.01017 Unreserved Special will leave Panvel from 13.03.2025 to 16.03.2025 at 21.10 hrs and will arrive Chiplun at 02.00 hrs next day.

Train no. 01018 Unreserved Special train will leave Chiplun from 13.03.2025 to 16.03.2025 at 15.25 hrs and will arrive Panvel at 20.45 hrs same day.

Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothae, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed and Anjani.

Composition: 8 Car MEMU

7) Pune – Danapur- Pune Special (2 trips)

01419 Special will leave Pune at 19:55 hrs on 11.03.2025 and will arrive Danapur at 04.30 hrs on the third day

01420 Special will leave Danapur at 06:30 hrs on 13.03.2025 and will arrive Pune at 17:35 hrs next day.



Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC First Class, One AC 2-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 04 General Second Class, 02 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

8) Pune – Malda Town Special (2 trips)

03426 Special will leave Pune at 22.00 hrs on 23.03.2025 and will arrive Malda Town at 16.30 hrs on third day

03425 Special will leave Malda Town at 17.30 hrs on 21.03.2025 and will arrive Pune at 11.35 hrs on third day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar,

Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bhaktiyarpur, Mokameh, Kiul Jn, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka



Composition: 01 AC 2-Tier, 04 AC 3-Tier, 09 Sleeper Class, 03 General Second Class, 02 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

9) Hadapsar– Hisar Special (4 trips)

04726 Special will leave Hadapsar at 17.00 hrs on 10.03.2025 & 17.03.2025 and will arrive Hisar at 22.25 hrs next day

04725 Special will leave Hisar at 05.50 hrs on 09.03.2025 & 16.03.2025 and will arrive Hadapsar at 10.45 hrs next day

Halts: Pune, Chinchwad, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Udhna, Baruch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapur, Jaipur, Ringas, Sikar, Nawalgarh, Jhunjhunu, Chirawa, Loharu and Sadulpur

Composition: 02 AC 2-Tier, 04 AC 3-Tier, 08 Sleeper Class, 04 General Second Class, 01 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car

10) Kalaburagi- Sir M Visvesaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special – (4 trips)

06520 Special will leave Kalaburagi at 09.35 hrs on 14.03.3025 & 15.03.2025 and will arrive Bengaluru at 20.00 hrs same day.

06519 Special will leave Bengaluru at 21.15 hrs on 13.03.3025 & 14.03.2025 and will arrive Kalaburagi at 07.40 hrs next day.



Halts: Shahabad, Tadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Yelahanka



Composition:, 02 AC 2-Tier, 05 AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 02 General Second Class and 02 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

The Central Railway said that the bookings for these special train on special charges can be made from all computerised reservation centres and on IRCTC website. Bookings for special train nos 01013, 01015, 01011, 01419 and 04726 is open and the bookings for special train nos 01103, 01101, 03426 and 06520 will open on March 10.