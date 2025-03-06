The WR said that the decision was taken for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival and summer season

Ahead of Holi 2025, Western Railway on Thursday announced that it will run seven more pairs of special trains on special fares to various destinations.

An official statement said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival and summer season, the Western Railway will run 7 more pairs of special trains on special fares.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek the details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 09189/09190 Mumbai Central-Katihar (Weekly) Special [08 Trips]

Train No. 09189 Mumbai Central – Katihar Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Saturday at 11.00 hrs and will reach Katihar at 07.30 hrs, on Monday. This train will run from 8th March to 29th March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09190 Katihar - Mumbai Central Special will depart from Katihar every Tuesday at 00.15 hrs, and arrive Mumbai Central at 18.40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 11th March to 1st April, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Fatehpur, Prayagraj Jn, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria and Naugachia station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

- Train No. 04714/04713 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner (Weekly) Special [08 Trips]

Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 16.00 hrs and reach Bikaner at 14.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 7th to 28th March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 04713 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bikaner every Thursday at 15.00 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 13.40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 6th to 27th March, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

- Train No. 04828/04827 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi (Weekly) Special [08 Trips]

Train No. 04828 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Sunday at 10.30 hrs and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 04.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 9th to 30th March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 04827 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday at 11.30 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 07.25 hrs the next day. This train will run from 8th to 29th March 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Pali Marwar & Luni station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 3-Tier (Economy), Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

- Train No. 04826/04825 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Superfast (Weekly) Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 04826 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 11.15 hrs and will reach Jodhpur at 04.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 11th to 25th March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 04825 Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Jodhpur every Monday at 17.00 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 10th to 24th March, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Pali Marwar & Luni station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches.

- Train No. 03418/03417 Udhna – Malda Town (Weekly) Special Train [4 Trips]

Train No. 03418 Udhna – Malda Town Special will depart from Udhna on Tuesday & Monday at 12.30 hrs & will reach Malda Town at 02.55 hrs the third day. This train will run on 18th & 24th March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 03417 Malda Town - Udhna Special will depart from Malda Town on Sunday & Saturday at 12.20 hrs and will reach Udhna at 00.45 hrs the third day. This train will run on 16th & 22nd March, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

- Train No. 09417/09418 Ahmedabad - Danapur Special (Weekly) [08 Trips]

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart Ahmedabad every Monday at 09.10 hrs & will reach Danapur at 20.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 10th to 31st March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Danapur - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur every Tuesday at 23.50 hrs & will reach Ahmedabad at 12.15 hrs, on Thursday. This train will run from 11th March to 01st April, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Dakaniya Talav, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Fatehpur, Prayagraj Jn, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

- Train No. 09425/09426 Sabarmati – Haridwar (Bi-Weekly) Special [14 Trips]

Train No. 09425 Sabarmati – Haridwar Special will depart from Sabarmati every Thursday & Sunday at 17.20 hrs and reach Haridwar at 17.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 9th to 30th March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09426 Haridwar – Sabarmati Special will depart from Haridwar every Friday & Monday at 21.00 hrs and reach Sabarmati at 22.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 10th to 31st March, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh,Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, Delhi Cantt, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar and Roorkee station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The Western Railway said that the booking for Train No. 04714 is open and for Train nos. 09189, 09417, 09425 & 03418 will open from 7th March, 2025, while for Train nos. 04828 & 04826 will open from 8th March, 2025 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.