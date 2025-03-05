The amount collected as fines also includes Rs 42.74 crore which was recovered from ticketless passengers travelling across Mumbai suburban section, said an official statement

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that it has collected over Rs 134 crore as fines during intensive ticket checking drives during the months of April 2024 to February, 2025.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

It said that the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April 2024 to February, 2025, recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 134.28 crore.

"The amount also includes Rs 42.74 crore collected from Mumbai suburban section," said an official statement.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the month of February, 2025, an amount of Rs 16.74 crore was recovered through detection of 2.55 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of February, Western Railway collected fines amounting to Rs 4.64 crore through detection of 94 thousand cases over Mumbai suburban section. To prevent unauthorised entry in Mumbai AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 57,000 unauthorised passengers have been penalised from April 2024 to February, 2025 and almost Rs 190 lakh collected in fines.

"The Western Railway appeals to the public to travel with proper and valid tickets," the official statement said.

According to a statement issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Mumbai suburban section operates 109 AC local services daily, carrying approximately 1.26 lakh passengers. In the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (up to January 2025), ticket-checking teams of the Mumbai Division detected over 51,600 cases of irregular travel and recovered Rs 1.72 crore in penalties. In January 2025 alone, Western Railway had collected Rs 20.97 lakh in fines from 6,258 cases of unauthorised travel—reflecting a 31 per cent increase in fines and a 32 per cent rise in detected cases compared to January 2024, when Rs 16.07 lakh was collected from 4,743 offenders.